Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.29. Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Tony R. Thene purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,395.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Ligocki purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $157,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.44. 337,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.