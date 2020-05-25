Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 33.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 60.9% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 506,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $382.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

