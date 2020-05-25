Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 11,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in County Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in County Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in County Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in County Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

