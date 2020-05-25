Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 48.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 180,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 75,457 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 529,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,981. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

