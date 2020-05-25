Analysts Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce sales of $38.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.02 million. Materialise posted sales of $55.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $178.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.06 million to $201.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $219.57 million, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $223.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.38 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.

Several analysts have commented on MTLS shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

MTLS stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. Materialise has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Materialise by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Materialise by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Materialise by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,838,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 171,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

