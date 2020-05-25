Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to Post -$4.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.14) and the highest is ($3.88). Scorpio Bulkers posted earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($9.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.95) to ($8.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SALT. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

SALT remained flat at $$17.04 during trading on Friday. 108,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $123.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

