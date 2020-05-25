Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.70). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 382,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $91.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

