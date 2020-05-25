Analysts Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. FLIR Systems posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

FLIR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. 1,190,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,743. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

