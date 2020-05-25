Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($9.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05).

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.