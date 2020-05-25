Analyzing FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) & Gazit Globe (NASDAQ:GZTGF)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FRP and Gazit Globe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRP and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $23.76 million 15.91 $16.18 million N/A N/A Gazit Globe $789.80 million 1.37 -$70.36 million N/A N/A

FRP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 66.72% 2.19% 1.60% Gazit Globe 22.24% 5.53% 1.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Gazit Globe shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of FRP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FRP beats Gazit Globe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

