Analyzing Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) & State Street (NASDAQ:STT)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and State Street’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $47.65 million 2.22 $12.49 million N/A N/A State Street $13.13 billion 1.48 $2.24 billion $6.17 8.97

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 25.36% 10.92% 1.08% State Street 19.13% 12.36% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Valley Bancorp and State Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A State Street 1 9 7 1 2.44

State Street has a consensus price target of $72.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and State Street has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

State Street beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial business lending and trade finance; and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of January 24, 2019, it operated through 17 branches, including Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento; two branches in Sonora; three branches in Modesto; and three branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. In addition, it offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

