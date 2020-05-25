AppCoins Price Tops $0.0335 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, BiteBTC and Huobi. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $340,601.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.02096461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00094367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00183315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

