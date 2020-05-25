Aragon (ANT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $582,305.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $32.82 million and approximately $582,305.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.03808230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031027 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,981 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

