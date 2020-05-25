Argentum (ARG) Trading 32.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

