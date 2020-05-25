Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 39.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Arionum has a total market cap of $26,159.94 and $4.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

