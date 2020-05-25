Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Given News Impact Rating of 2.14

News stories about Armor Minerals (CVE:A) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Armor Minerals earned a media sentiment score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CVE A remained flat at $C$0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41. Armor Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

