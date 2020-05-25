Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $969,649.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

