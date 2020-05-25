Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX:AFG) Insider Acquires A$12,490.00 in Stock

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX:AFG) insider Melanie Kiely acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,490.00 ($8,858.16).

AFG remained flat at $A$1.39 ($0.99) during midday trading on Monday. Australian Finance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of A$3.19 ($2.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.23. The company has a market cap of $299.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,287.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

