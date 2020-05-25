B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Michael Andrew Cinnamond Sells 150,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Michael Andrew Cinnamond sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total transaction of C$1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$158,444.80.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.51. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$510.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

