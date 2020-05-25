Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Edward Jones downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $299,368.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

