Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,588,711,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,474,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,978,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,558 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $239.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,783,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.35 and a 200-day moving average of $255.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

