Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price rose 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 1,105,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 449,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.09 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,039,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

