Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $479.94

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $479.94 and last traded at $472.45, with a volume of 235100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $466.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Barclays lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.94 and a 200 day moving average of $380.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

