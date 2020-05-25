BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Up 26%

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s stock price shot up 26% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.49, 22,593,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,122% from the average session volume of 1,849,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 645.85% and a negative net margin of 58.75%. Research analysts expect that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 4.37% of BIOLASE worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

