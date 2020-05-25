BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Trading Up 15.5%

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares were up 15.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.39, approximately 282,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 73,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $17.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 628,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

