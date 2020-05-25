BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $260,372.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $260,372.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.03883835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031265 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,599,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

