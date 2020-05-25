Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $96,332.70 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00514476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00100776 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00069429 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000829 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

