BitForex Token (BF) Price Tops $0.0040

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitForex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.03808230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031027 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,253,496,636 tokens. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com

BitForex Token Token Trading

BitForex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.