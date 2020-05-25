BitTube Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $5,544.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTube has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

