BLAST Price Hits $0.0008 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market cap of $34,102.16 and $149.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004295 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000150 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000085 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 43,132,892 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

