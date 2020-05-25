BlockStamp (BST) Hits 1-Day Volume of $977.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $977.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004301 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000150 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001755 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,908,299 coins and its circulating supply is 26,365,333 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.