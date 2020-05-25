BLOCKv (VEE) Hits Market Cap of $3.40 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.03714387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004014 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011197 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

