Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Financial Contrast

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Bird has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.2% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Bird and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Bird currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.53%. Given Blue Bird’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Bird and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.35 $24.30 million $1.49 8.95 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 2.37% -61.92% 10.59% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75%

Summary

Blue Bird beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

