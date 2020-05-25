BQT (BQTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $790.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 58.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, BQT has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. One BQT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $790.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.61 or 0.03881639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC.

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,698,613 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

