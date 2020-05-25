Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.64, 1,518,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 498,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:BHR)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
