Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.64, 1,518,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 498,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.74.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

