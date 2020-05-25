Bread Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.71 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Bread has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $611,492.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.67 or 0.03891186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004018 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056122 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031060 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

