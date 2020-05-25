Bread Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and $1.05 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.72 or 0.03883174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

