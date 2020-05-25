Brickblock (BBK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Brickblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $774,222.65 and $23.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Brickblock has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028234 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029209 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 86% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,811.40 or 1.00089789 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00075560 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000602 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io . The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

