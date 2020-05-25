Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $113.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.63 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $76.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $502.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.78 million to $526.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $433.87 million, with estimates ranging from $433.86 million to $433.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $58,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 62.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 35.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,125,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 80.0% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 765,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 152,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,713. The stock has a market cap of $324.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

