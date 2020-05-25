Brokerages Anticipate Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics also posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ekso Bionics.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 210.43% and a negative net margin of 68.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EKSO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis lowered their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

EKSO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. 112,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

