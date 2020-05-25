Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.92. The stock had a trading volume of 313,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,016. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $195.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.