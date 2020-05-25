Brokerages Anticipate MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,105,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $171.87. 368,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $180.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.