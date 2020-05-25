Brokerages Anticipate Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Polarityte reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Polarityte by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Polarityte by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Polarityte by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 231,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,279. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

