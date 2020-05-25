Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will post $88.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.25 million and the lowest is $85.62 million. Regional Management posted sales of $84.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $369.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.01 million to $376.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.40 million, with estimates ranging from $377.63 million to $393.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,396. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.44. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 33.98, a current ratio of 33.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,021.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $83,118.75. Insiders have purchased 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $846,467 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Regional Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 505,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 302,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regional Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.