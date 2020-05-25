Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 776,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,075. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

