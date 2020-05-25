Brokerages Expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Etsy reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at $46,802,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,333 shares of company stock worth $21,336,028. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,011. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $88.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

