Brokerages Expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce sales of $594.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $583.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.50 million. Icon reported sales of $695.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Icon by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Icon by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Icon in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Icon in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.76. Icon has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $178.99.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

