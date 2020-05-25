Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to report sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $12.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.96. 600,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. Leidos has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.