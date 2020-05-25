Brokerages Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LexinFintech.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. LexinFintech had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LX shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

LX stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in LexinFintech by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 25.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.