Brokerages Expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. MCCORMICK & CO /SH posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $180.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

